Shaukat Khanum hospital has issued medical report of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan which contradicts with the medical report released by Jinnah hospital.

As per the medical report prepared by Jinnah hospital, one bullet hit each leg of Imran Khan. Whereas, medical report released by Shaukat Khanum hospital stated that four particles of a bullet found from the right leg of former premier. It is pertinent to mention here that Imran claimed on Friday that four bullets hit him in legs.

Moreover, medical report of Jinnah hospital stated that Khan was unconscious when he was brought to the hospital but on the other hand Shaukat Khanum hospital stated in its report that Khan was fully conscious. Major differences in both reports have raise serious questions.

As per report issued by Shaukat Khanum Hospital, surgery was conducted at 8.15 pm to remove the particles of bullet from Imran’s leg. Two particles of bullet were found near the major vein of leg. A particle of bullet was found in the shin which caused fracture.

On the other hand, the report finalized by Jinnah Hospital stated that a bullet crossed the right leg of Imran Khan whereas the bullet hit in left leg affected the bone. It further stated that 16 marks of wounds were found on both legs of Khan.