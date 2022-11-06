Share:

LAHORE-Lahore-born Sidra Amin has had a phenomenal 2022 as the 30-year old batter has scored three centuries from 49 ODIs, and all have come this year. Her unbeaten 176 off 151 balls, which included 20 fours and one six against Ireland in the first ODI on Friday, not only helped her side win by a margin of 128 runs, but also led her team to clinch important ICC Women’s Championship points.

Before Friday’s match, Sidra took part in 10 ODIs this year, and has scored 420 runs, which included two centuries – 104 against Bangladesh – the first century by a Pakistan batter in the ICC Women’s World Cup and 123 against Sri Lanka in the ICC Women’s Championship match at the Southend Club, Karachi in June.

Her knock of 176 is the highest individual score amongst Pakistan’s batters, surpassing Javeria Khan’s 133 not out against Sri Lanka at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in January 2015. Sidra’s three centuries till date has allowed her to pass Javeria’s record of most centuries (two) for a Pakistan batter in the 50-over format. Ireland will be eager to bounce back when both sides meet again for the second ODI today (Sunday) here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Recalling her innings and match-winning record first-wicket partnership with Muneeba Ali, who scored her maiden ODI century, Sidra said: “I always worked hard and prepare myself before going into the match, but this year, I trusted and backed myself to do well. I have changed my approach a bit, now I am thinking about going for runs on every ball and it is paying dividends now.”

Sidra praised the support she received from her teammates and the confidence given in galvanising her to register an epic ton on Friday. “I am very happy with my innings, when I reached triple figures, I had made up my mind to go for more runs and the support I was getting from the dressing room helped me score big and achieve the record.”

Sharing her views, Sidra said: “I had always dream of playing at the Gaddafi Stadium. In one domestic tournament at Gaddafi, I was ruled out of the tournament due to injury, then in 2019 during Bangladesh women’s series here, I could not score runs and was dropped and eventually my name was omitted from the central contracts list. So this was in my mind, and I realized and got the opportunity. I want to do well, so the people remember my knock and so do I.”

To another query, Sidra stated: “I would like to dedicate my blistering innings to my parents – who have been with me from the start to support in good and bad times. The captain and coaching staff, who supported me by giving me a number of matches to perform. Teammates, fans and friends are important to me and I am dedicating this knock to all of them.”