LAHORE-Consolidated performance by the bowlers steered Sindh to a thumping 202-run triumph over Southern Punjab. This is Sindh’s third victory of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23.

Southern Punjab were set 346 to win on the final day of the seventh round but could manage only 143 as they were bowled out in 40.3 overs at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. Muhammad Umar picked up three wickets for 41. Ghulam Mudassar, Asif Mehmood and Abrar Ahmed equally shared six wickets, while the other batter (Azam Khan) was run out. Usman Salahuddin, who scored two centuries in the last match, put the innings top score of 47. He hit seven fours in 67 balls.

The other two matches ended in draws as no play was possible at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium due to heavy rain and bad light, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in the third innings of the match, were 120-1 when play came to an end. Central Punjab made 471 in 128.2 overs after beginning the day at 418 for seven. KP’s Waqar Ahmed and Israrullah scored half-centuries. Waqar made 60* and Israrullah made an unbeaten 83-ball 57.

Scores in brief

SINDH 210 all out, 69.1 overs (Sarfaraz Ahmed 56, M Umar 39; M Abbas 5-50) AND 337 all out, 107.2 overs (Khurram Manzoor 121, Saad Khan 70; M Ilyas 3-57, Salman Ali Agha 2-31, M Abbas 2-54) beat SOUTHERN PUNJAB 202 all out, 59.5 overs (Salman Ali Agha 231; Abrar Ahmed 6-61, M Umar 2-40) AND 143 all out, 40.3 overs (Usman Salahuddin 47; M Umar 3-41, Abrar Ahmed 2-19) by 202 runs.

NORTHERN 259 all out, 85.2 overs (Umar Amin 130; Bilawal Iqbal 5-49, Akif Javed 2-59) AND 68-1, 26 overs (Abdul Faseeh 38) vs BALOCHISTAN 375 all out, 89.3 overs (Asad Shafiq 131, Haris Sohail 79; Aamir Jamal 8-120); match drawn.

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA 436 all out, 126.3 overs (Israrullah 124, Naiz Khan 65; Usama Mir 3-98, Ahmed Danuyal 3-115) AND 120-1, 27 overs (Waqar Ahmed 60*, Israrullah 57*) vs CENTRAL PUNJAB 471 all out, 128.2 overs (Abid Ali 159, Abdullah Shafique 99; Khalid Usman 4-185, M Imran 3-62); match drawn.