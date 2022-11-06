Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)

urday

Sat

de

clared that it found the

“obscene video” of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam

Khan Swati, circulating

on Internet, to be fake

hours after the former federal minister alleged that his wife

had received an objectionable video

featuring both of them.

The initial video/ audio and frame to

frame forensic analysis has been carried out on the viral video as per International Forensic Analysis standards

and it has been found to be fake, the FIA

said in a statement. Separately, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani

decided to form a parliamentary committee of the Senate comprising of all

parliamentary parties’ leaders in the

house to probe the matter that caused

widespread concerns about violation of

privacy over social media.

Addressing a press conference here

in Lahore, senior politician Swati had

burst into tears before the media by revealing that her wife had received an

objectionable video from an unknown

number, which has been apparently

shot during their stay in the Supreme

Court’s judicial lodges in Quetta. Soon

after the presser, the condemnations

started pouring in from different quarters including the politician’s and lawmakers belonging to the ruling as well

as opposition parties. Swati has been

in the limelight since October 13 when

the FIA had arrested him for tweeting

against the military officers. Since his

arrest, the lawmaker has been alleging

that he was subjected to severe torture

while in custody, and stripped naked.

The FIA in its statement said that

the initial forensic analysis revealed

that video had been edited and different clips were joined with “defaced faces.” Further analysis revealed that faces

have been swapped in the images using

photoshop, it added.

The premier investigation agency said that the allegations of Senator

Swati warranted a proper investigation and the legislator is requested to

lodge a complaint with it and share his

concerns about the reason for thinking

the video authentic. “Prima facie, it is a

fake video, edited with deep fake tools

to create misunderstanding and defame

the honourable senator.”

Meanwhile, the Senate Secretariat quoting the chairman Senate said

that the revelations of Swati regarding the objectionable video were condemnable and regretful. Sanjrani said

that Swati was provided with safe residence in Quetta as a guest. “It is not

a secret that Swati is like my family

member,” he said, adding that he was

completely aware of the pain of the

seasoned politician. The Secretariat

said that the committee would analyze

the elements involved in making and

leaking of video and would submit its

report to the house.

Earlier, in the day, former prime minister and Chairman PTI Imran Khan

in a twitter statement condemned all

the incidents that led to alleged torture and making and leaking of video

of Swati and called on the Chief Justice

of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to take

suo motu notice of it. “Pakistan was

created on Islamic moral values of human dignity, honour of the family & inviolability of chadar and char diwari.

What has happened to Azam Swati at

the hands of the State has been a blatant violation of all these values,” PTI

chief said. He said that it was both appalling and utterly condemnable that

the privacy of Swati and his wife had

been violated. “No human being should

have to suffer this.” He also apologized

on behalf of Pakistan to Mrs Swati for

the pain, anguish and sense of humiliation she is having to suffer. Pakistan

Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Mustafa

Nawaz Khokhar while sharing a video

clip, from Swati’s press conference, on

social media said that it was a “slap on

the face of the chairman Senate and entire parliament”.