ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)
urday
Sat
de
clared that it found the
“obscene video” of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam
Khan Swati, circulating
on Internet, to be fake
hours after the former federal minister alleged that his wife
had received an objectionable video
featuring both of them.
The initial video/ audio and frame to
frame forensic analysis has been carried out on the viral video as per International Forensic Analysis standards
and it has been found to be fake, the FIA
said in a statement. Separately, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani
decided to form a parliamentary committee of the Senate comprising of all
parliamentary parties’ leaders in the
house to probe the matter that caused
widespread concerns about violation of
privacy over social media.
Addressing a press conference here
in Lahore, senior politician Swati had
burst into tears before the media by revealing that her wife had received an
objectionable video from an unknown
number, which has been apparently
shot during their stay in the Supreme
Court’s judicial lodges in Quetta. Soon
after the presser, the condemnations
started pouring in from different quarters including the politician’s and lawmakers belonging to the ruling as well
as opposition parties. Swati has been
in the limelight since October 13 when
the FIA had arrested him for tweeting
against the military officers. Since his
arrest, the lawmaker has been alleging
that he was subjected to severe torture
while in custody, and stripped naked.
The FIA in its statement said that
the initial forensic analysis revealed
that video had been edited and different clips were joined with “defaced faces.” Further analysis revealed that faces
have been swapped in the images using
photoshop, it added.
The premier investigation agency said that the allegations of Senator
Swati warranted a proper investigation and the legislator is requested to
lodge a complaint with it and share his
concerns about the reason for thinking
the video authentic. “Prima facie, it is a
fake video, edited with deep fake tools
to create misunderstanding and defame
the honourable senator.”
Meanwhile, the Senate Secretariat quoting the chairman Senate said
that the revelations of Swati regarding the objectionable video were condemnable and regretful. Sanjrani said
that Swati was provided with safe residence in Quetta as a guest. “It is not
a secret that Swati is like my family
member,” he said, adding that he was
completely aware of the pain of the
seasoned politician. The Secretariat
said that the committee would analyze
the elements involved in making and
leaking of video and would submit its
report to the house.
Earlier, in the day, former prime minister and Chairman PTI Imran Khan
in a twitter statement condemned all
the incidents that led to alleged torture and making and leaking of video
of Swati and called on the Chief Justice
of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to take
suo motu notice of it. “Pakistan was
created on Islamic moral values of human dignity, honour of the family & inviolability of chadar and char diwari.
What has happened to Azam Swati at
the hands of the State has been a blatant violation of all these values,” PTI
chief said. He said that it was both appalling and utterly condemnable that
the privacy of Swati and his wife had
been violated. “No human being should
have to suffer this.” He also apologized
on behalf of Pakistan to Mrs Swati for
the pain, anguish and sense of humiliation she is having to suffer. Pakistan
Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Mustafa
Nawaz Khokhar while sharing a video
clip, from Swati’s press conference, on
social media said that it was a “slap on
the face of the chairman Senate and entire parliament”.