LAHORE - Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) CEO Muhammad Tayyab Ikram was elected as the new president of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Saturday. According the FIH press release, Tayyab defeated Marc Coudron of Belgium 79-47 in the 48th FIH Congress held virtually as out of 129 national associations, 126 cast valid votes. The duration of Tayyab’s term will be for two years, in order to complete the mandate of the previous chief, Batra, who resigned on July 18. Now a citizen of Macau, Tayyab was born in Pakistan. Speaking on this occasion, Ikram vowed to work for the betterment of international hockey during his tenure. “Hockey is my passion and it has changed my life. I’m thankful to entire hockey family for this and promise that I will carry the message of solidarity and bring the FIH together,” he said. Meanwhile, legendary Pakistan hockey player Shahbaz Ahmed Senior has received the ‘Order of Merit’ during the 48th Congress of the FIH in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Saturday. Shahbaz represented Pakistan for 16 years and is considered as one of the best hockey forwards the sport has ever witnessed.