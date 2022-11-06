ISLAMABAD - Since Imran Khan has opened multifront against him, it has seemingly become difficult for
main coalition partner
Pakistan Muslim LeagueQ (PML-Q) in Punjab to
stay with him over his
each demand from the
present govt.
Pakistan Muslim League
[PML-Q], the main allied partners of PTI, has yet to come up with
clear stance about supporting the
demands of PTI Chairman Imran
Khan. PTI chairman Imran Khan, in
a botched assassination attempt on
his life, has taken extreme stance by
alleging three people – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister
Rana Sanaullah, and a senior military
officer behind the botched assassination attempt on his life. The opponent
parties in the ruling clique, though,
yesterday showered condemnation
messages but after the Khan’s presser
started adopting a strict stance without mincing words. Interior Minister
Rana Sana Ullah , soon after ending
the press conference, denied all the
allegations levelled by former Prime
Minister Imran Khan. With the break
of two hours, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) also rejected the
allegations termed it “baseless and irresponsible” against the military.
The ISPR also called on the federal
govt to initiate legal action against
those “responsible for defamation
and false accusations against the institution and its officials without any evidence.
In this sequence of incidents, Prime Minister
Shehbaz Sharif within a
day urged Chief Justice of
Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to form a full court commission to investigate PTI
chief Imran Khan’s allegation
of his involvement in the attack on his
container. Shehbaz Sharif, exercising
the prerogative of the govt, requested
the chief justice to form a full court
commission with all judges for the
greater interest of this country. Since
Imran Khan, through his press conference, announced to put a pause to long
march [Real Independence March] but
he did not hesitate to urge his supporters to continue protesting against
three people whom he accuses of plotting the assassination plan against
him. The party members and the supporters, over the call of Imran Khan,
took to the streets to lodge their protest against the assassination attempt
which resulted into clashes between
the PTI workers and the police in various cities. Pakistan Muslim League-Q,
the main coalition partner of PTI in
Punjab, is enjoying top slot with only
ten seats in the Punjab Assembly. A
rift erupted between the party’s bigwigs [Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and
Chaudhry Parvez, before clinching
the throne from PML-N. In the current
scenario, the First Information Report
[FIR] related to the attack long march
has yet not been registered according
to the whims of PTI.
The coalition partners [PTI and
PML-Q] have seemingly not reached
a consensus about registering FIR.
Taking advantage of the situation,
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also
remarked that the Punjab govt
should be asked about the incident
and about the delay in registering
the first information report (FIR). “It
was the Punjab govt’s responsibility
and they should be held accountable
for the incident,” he mentioned in his
presser. The delay in registering the
FIR is exposing rifts between the coalition partners but the mist in this
regard would not take much time to
clear. Political observers viewed that
Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi
would not take any decision in haste.
The dialogue between the two allies
over this important matter would
definitely reveal the relations in the
coming days.