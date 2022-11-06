Share:

ISLAMABAD - Since Imran Khan has opened multifront against him, it has seemingly become difficult for

main coalition partner

Pakistan Muslim LeagueQ (PML-Q) in Punjab to

stay with him over his

each demand from the

present govt.

Pakistan Muslim League

[PML-Q], the main allied partners of PTI, has yet to come up with

clear stance about supporting the

demands of PTI Chairman Imran

Khan. PTI chairman Imran Khan, in

a botched assassination attempt on

his life, has taken extreme stance by

alleging three people – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister

Rana Sanaullah, and a senior military

officer behind the botched assassination attempt on his life. The opponent

parties in the ruling clique, though,

yesterday showered condemnation

messages but after the Khan’s presser

started adopting a strict stance without mincing words. Interior Minister

Rana Sana Ullah , soon after ending

the press conference, denied all the

allegations levelled by former Prime

Minister Imran Khan. With the break

of two hours, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) also rejected the

allegations termed it “baseless and irresponsible” against the military.

The ISPR also called on the federal

govt to initiate legal action against

those “responsible for defamation

and false accusations against the institution and its officials without any evidence.

In this sequence of incidents, Prime Minister

Shehbaz Sharif within a

day urged Chief Justice of

Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to form a full court commission to investigate PTI

chief Imran Khan’s allegation

of his involvement in the attack on his

container. Shehbaz Sharif, exercising

the prerogative of the govt, requested

the chief justice to form a full court

commission with all judges for the

greater interest of this country. Since

Imran Khan, through his press conference, announced to put a pause to long

march [Real Independence March] but

he did not hesitate to urge his supporters to continue protesting against

three people whom he accuses of plotting the assassination plan against

him. The party members and the supporters, over the call of Imran Khan,

took to the streets to lodge their protest against the assassination attempt

which resulted into clashes between

the PTI workers and the police in various cities. Pakistan Muslim League-Q,

the main coalition partner of PTI in

Punjab, is enjoying top slot with only

ten seats in the Punjab Assembly. A

rift erupted between the party’s bigwigs [Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and

Chaudhry Parvez, before clinching

the throne from PML-N. In the current

scenario, the First Information Report

[FIR] related to the attack long march

has yet not been registered according

to the whims of PTI.

The coalition partners [PTI and

PML-Q] have seemingly not reached

a consensus about registering FIR.

Taking advantage of the situation,

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also

remarked that the Punjab govt

should be asked about the incident

and about the delay in registering

the first information report (FIR). “It

was the Punjab govt’s responsibility

and they should be held accountable

for the incident,” he mentioned in his

presser. The delay in registering the

FIR is exposing rifts between the coalition partners but the mist in this

regard would not take much time to

clear. Political observers viewed that

Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi

would not take any decision in haste.

The dialogue between the two allies

over this important matter would

definitely reveal the relations in the

coming days.