SARGODHA - Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Mudasir Mumtaz on Saturday

launched a crackdown against those

fertilizer dealers who were selling

fertilizer against control rates.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner while taking

the action against profiteering mafia

imposed fine of Rs,150,000 on three

fertilizer dealers in the city over artificial inflation.

Meanwhile, Mudasir Mumtaz also

inspected various brick kilns across

the city and imposed Rs 250,000 on

a brick kiln owner for not converting his unit into zigzag technology.

The AC said that crackdown against

profiteers and hoarders would continue on daily basis.