SARGODHA - Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Mudasir Mumtaz on Saturday
launched a crackdown against those
fertilizer dealers who were selling
fertilizer against control rates.
According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner while taking
the action against profiteering mafia
imposed fine of Rs,150,000 on three
fertilizer dealers in the city over artificial inflation.
Meanwhile, Mudasir Mumtaz also
inspected various brick kilns across
the city and imposed Rs 250,000 on
a brick kiln owner for not converting his unit into zigzag technology.
The AC said that crackdown against
profiteers and hoarders would continue on daily basis.