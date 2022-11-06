ISLAMABAD - Following the special directions of IGP Islamabad
Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Police are striving
to ensure traffic discipline and minimize violation
of rules through educating road users and arranged
838 road safety workshops and 297,472 citizens
educated during the ongoing year, a police public relations officer said on Saturday. He said that these
traffic workshops were arranged for driving license
applicants, volunteers, students of educational institutions and staff of govt and non-govt organizations.