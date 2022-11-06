Share:

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directions of IGP Islamabad

Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Police are striving

to ensure traffic discipline and minimize violation

of rules through educating road users and arranged

838 road safety workshops and 297,472 citizens

educated during the ongoing year, a police public relations officer said on Saturday. He said that these

traffic workshops were arranged for driving license

applicants, volunteers, students of educational institutions and staff of govt and non-govt organizations.