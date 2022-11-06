Share:

ISLAMABAD- Following the special directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Police are striving to ensure traffic discipline and minimize violation of rules through educating road users and arranged 838 road safety workshops and 297,472 citizens educated during the ongoing year, a police public relations officer said on Saturday. He said that these traffic workshops were arranged for driving license applicants, volunteers, students of educational institutions and staff of government and non-government organizations. SSP Traffic said that Islamabad police are arranging such workshops and creating awareness amongst people about consequences of traffic rules violations including over speeding, one-wheeling, inappropriate number plates, juvenile driving, lane-line discipline, zebra crossing, and use of helmets. He said this effort is meant to infuse traffic discipline, which will help to protect the lives and property and to sensitize road users about various traffic rules.