NAROWAL - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan

Iqbal has said that a sub-campus of the

University of Agriculture Faisalabad

(UAF) would be established in Narowal in order to produce skilled manpower and tangible research work for

uplift of agricultural in this area.

He was addressing a farmers’ gathering arranged by the UAF in collaboration with Agriculture (Extension) Department Punjab and Ali Akbar Group

in Narowal on 8th day of its nine-day

wheat enhancement campaign.

The minister said that although

Pakistan was an agrarian country, yet

we were importing edible items by

spending billions of rupees. He said

that Pakistan imported 3 million tons

of wheat and edible oil worth four billion in addition to other commodities

which was a matter of grave concern.

However, Prime Minister Shehbaz

Sharif had announced Agriculture

Package worth Rs 1800 billion which

was a hallmark step for the rehabilitation and progress of this sector; he said

and urged the agriculture scientists to

accelerate their efforts for enhancing

farm productivity which was very imperative for food security and poverty

alleviation in addition to cater to food

requirements of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, UAF

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad

Khan stressed the need to promote

mechanised farming and said that

latest practices should be adopted

in agriculture sector to increase production of the crops. He said that

flood devastation badly affected the

agriculture sector in Pakistan. Hence

the agri scientists should take solid

steps to increase agri productivity on

war-footing, he added. He said that

Pakistan was blessed with tremendous resources. However, elaborate

measures were need of the hours to

per acre yield and make the country

self-reliant in food sector, he added.

Agriculture Extension Punjab Director General Dr Anjum Ali Buttar said

that the agriculture department was

also utilizing all available resources to

introduce latest technologies among

the farming community. In this connection, the field staff was also assigned target to educate and guide

maximum peasants so that they could

adopt latest techniques during cultivating and harvesting their crops.

The recent campaign would also

help contact maximum number of

farmers and persuade them to complete cultivation of their wheat crops

during November so that they could

get maximum production of their

crops, he added. Dean Faculty of Agriculture UAF Dr Sarwar Khan, Dean

Faculty of Sciences Asghar Bajwa,

UAF Entomologist Prof Dr Jalal Arif,

Deputy Director Agri Extension Tanvir Ahmad and Chief Executive Officer

(CEO) Ali Akbar Group Saad Akbar

also addressed the function.