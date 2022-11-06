Share:

The US took a swipe Friday at China and Russia for protecting North Korea at the UN Security Council after its ballistic missile launches.

The 15-member Council convened a meeting requested by the US, UK, France, Albania, Ireland and Norway following North Korea's multiple missile launches.

US envoy to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the Council that North Korea launched 59 ballistic missiles this year -- in violation of the Council’s resolutions.

“The DPRK, however, has enjoyed blanket protection from two members of this Council. These members have bent over backwards to justify the DPRK’s repeated violations,” she said. “You don’t get to abandon Security Council responsibilities because the DPRK might sell you weapons to fuel your war of aggression in Ukraine.”

North Korea launched around two dozen missiles, apparently in response to five-day large-scale combined air drills by South Korea and the US that kicked off Monday, further escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

UN Assistant Secretary General Khaled Khiari said the North has consistently and irresponsibly disregarded any consideration for international flights or maritime safety with its missile launches.

Earlier, UN chief Antonio Guterres condemned the intercontinental ballistic missile launches by North Korea as well as the barrage of missiles in the past two days. He demanded that Pyongyang immediately desist from taking further provocative action and fully comply with its international obligations under all relevant Security Council resolutions.

China and Russia have long pushed for sanctions relief for North Korea.

China's UN envoy Zhang Jun urged the Council to play a constructive role instead of putting pressure on Pyongyang.

The Council has imposed military and economic sanctions on North Korea since 2006 because of its nuclear program.