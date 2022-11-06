LAHORE - The University of Veterinary
and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on Saturday
arranged an acknowledgement ceremony in the
honour of flood relief volunteer teams who performed their duties day and night in the flood-hit
areas. Former Punjab governor Lt Gen (retd) Khalid
Maqbool presided over the ceremony and distributed appreciation certificates among UVAS flood
relief volunteer teams and various committee conveners and members. He also presented souvenirs
among the donors who donated cash and kind for
the noble cause. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, former UVAS Vice-Chancellors including Prof
Dr Manzoor Qureshi, Prof Dr Muhammad Nawaz,
Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, officials from Livestock
department and others were present. Addressing
the audience, Khalid Maqbool said that this year
due to destruction by flash floods, the livestock
farming community was facing economic losses.