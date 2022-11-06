Share:

LAHORE - The University of Veterinary

and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on Saturday

arranged an acknowledgement ceremony in the

honour of flood relief volunteer teams who performed their duties day and night in the flood-hit

areas. Former Punjab governor Lt Gen (retd) Khalid

Maqbool presided over the ceremony and distributed appreciation certificates among UVAS flood

relief volunteer teams and various committee conveners and members. He also presented souvenirs

among the donors who donated cash and kind for

the noble cause. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, former UVAS Vice-Chancellors including Prof

Dr Manzoor Qureshi, Prof Dr Muhammad Nawaz,

Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, officials from Livestock

department and others were present. Addressing

the audience, Khalid Maqbool said that this year

due to destruction by flash floods, the livestock

farming community was facing economic losses.