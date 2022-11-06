Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman

Asif Ali Zardari while referring to Pa kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran

Khan said Saturday that “one man” could

not be allowed to turn the country into

an anarchist state and that they would

not tolerate any attack on institutions.

“One man is crossing every line to

plunge the country into chaos,” Zardari

said in a series of tweets while slamming

the PTI for “spewing venom against the

country’s agencies”. “That man neither

cares about the integrity of the country,

nor does he have any respect for the institutions. All he thinks about is power,

power, and only power.”

He said the country’s survival was

linked to institutions. “Since 1947, we

have faced the enemy along with the institutions and will also do so in future;

however, this time the enemy struck us

through our own people,” Zardari said.

“We cannot forget the martyrdoms of

the Pakistan Army and will also foil the

enemy’s conspiracy.