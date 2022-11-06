KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman
Asif Ali Zardari while referring to Pa kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran
Khan said Saturday that “one man” could
not be allowed to turn the country into
an anarchist state and that they would
not tolerate any attack on institutions.
“One man is crossing every line to
plunge the country into chaos,” Zardari
said in a series of tweets while slamming
the PTI for “spewing venom against the
country’s agencies”. “That man neither
cares about the integrity of the country,
nor does he have any respect for the institutions. All he thinks about is power,
power, and only power.”
He said the country’s survival was
linked to institutions. “Since 1947, we
have faced the enemy along with the institutions and will also do so in future;
however, this time the enemy struck us
through our own people,” Zardari said.
“We cannot forget the martyrdoms of
the Pakistan Army and will also foil the
enemy’s conspiracy.