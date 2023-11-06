Monday, November 06, 2023
17 dead, 1,267 injured in 1,160 road traffic crashes in Punjab in 24 hours

Our Staff Reporter
November 06, 2023
LAHORE  -  The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1160 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these RTCs, 17 people died, whereas 1267 were injured. Out of these, 638 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 629 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals. The majority (75%) involved Motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce the increasing number of road traffic crashes. Furthermore, the analysis showed that 578 drivers, 57 underage drivers, 163 pedestrians, and 543 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 287 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 311 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 90 in Faisalabad with 105 victims and at third Gujranwala with 72 RTCs and 72 victims. The details further reveal that 1284 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 1006 males & 260 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 260 were under 18 years of age, 588 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 436 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

Our Staff Reporter

