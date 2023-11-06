213 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE - Over 213 new dengue cases were reported in Punjab on Sunday. The latest information from the Health Department shows 10,265 affirmed dengue cases across 36 districts in Punjab this year. Lahore leads the count with 4,423 cases, followed by Rawalpindi with 2,357, Multan with 1,035, Faisalabad with 477, and Gujranwala with 893 cases. Lahore reports 107 extra new cases, Rawalpindi 8, Multan 23, Gujranwala 34, Faisalabad 19 and Sheikhupura 5 cases. Kasur and Bahawalpur each reported three cases in 24 hours. Narowal, Sahiwal, Sialkot and Rajanpur each saw two new cases. Toba Tek Singh, Jehlum and Vehari each detailed one instance of dengue in 24 hours. As of now, 132 dengue patients are under treatment in different emergency clinics across Punjab, with 68 of them in Lahore clinics. Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jaan Khan requested people to keep their environment clean and dry as a preventive measure against dengue fever. He asked collaboration with health department teams who are attempting to battle the flare-up. For those looking for dengue treatment, data, or needing to enlist objections, a free helpline is accessible through the health department at 1033.