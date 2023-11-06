Afghanistan win 5th Combaxx Asian Open Taekwondo

LAHORE - Afghanistan won the 5th Combaxx Asian Open Taekwondo Champi­onship by winning two gold and two silver medals.

Pakistan finished second with 2 gold, 1 silver and 7 bronze medals, while Kazakhstan team came third with 1 gold and 4 silver medals. In the women’s event of the cham­pionship, Kazakhstan came first with 4 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals, Great Britain secured second with 1 gold and 2 silver medals whereas Iran earned third with 1 gold and 1 silver medal.

At the prize distribution cer­emony of the championship, the distinguished guests were Presi­dent of the Asian Taekwondo Union Prof Kyu Seok Lee, squash legend Jahangir Khan, Ambassa­dor of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yer­zhanKistafin, Ambassador of Ne­pal Tapas Adhikaw, President PTF Col (R) Waseem Janjua, Technical Delegate of the Championship Kook Hyun Jung, and CEO Umar Saeed distributed the prizes.

Earlier, on the last day of the 5th COMBAXX Asian Taekwondo Open Championship Kyorugi event, four different weight cat­egory competitions were held. In the men’s -58kg final, Kazakh­stan’s Zhavokhirkhon Islamov performed brilliantly and won the gold medal by defeating Lev Ko­rneev of Serbia 2-1 in an interest­ing match. Muhammad Nadhim of Iraq won the bronze medal while Samikhon of Kazakhstan won the fourth bronze.

In the men’s -80kg category finals, Korea’s Geon-Woo Seo won 2-0 against Serbia’s Rus­tam Odinaev to win gold while Iraq’s Saif Taher Habeeb won the bronze, while Pakistan’s Mazhar Abbas won the fourth. In the women’s -62 kg category final, Serbia’s Nadja Savkpvic won gold with a 2-1 victory over Pakistan’s Zoya Sabir, while Pakistan’s Sara Rehman and Hajra Shakeel took bronze and fourth respectively. In the women’s +73 category final, Kazakhstan’s Cansel Deniz won 2-0 against Pakistan’s Manisha Ali. Pakistan’s Hira Khan won bronze and Pakistan’s Nuzrat Mumtaz won the fourth bronze medal.