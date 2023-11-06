Monday, November 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

All aboard Thailand’s ‘floating train’

All aboard Thailand’s ‘floating train’
Agencies
November 06, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LOPBURI - A lone boatman watched the spectacle of Thailand’s so-called “floating train” as selfie-seeking passengers soaked up the water views after disembarking from carriages stopped on a narrow bridge. Railway adventures are gaining popularity in the kingdom with tourists seeking off-thebeaten- track travel experiences away from the hordes visiting temples and beaches. Saturday was the State Railway of Thailand’s first Bangkok to Pasak Jolasid Dam service “Rot Fai Loi Nam” marking the end of the rainy season. Hundreds of bleary-eyed passengers boarded the train at Bangkok’s century-old Hua Lamphong Station before sunrise. Lotus ponds, jungles, temples and rice paddies zipped by as tourists in third class hung out the window and took pictures while enjoying the natural air conditioning. Greying Thai aunties boarded at Ayutthaya, the ancient former capital of Siam -- to sell fairy floss and pad krapow, a famous stir-fry basil dish.

Supply, wholesale rates being monitored to check price hike: DC

Tags:

Agencies

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1699161246.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023