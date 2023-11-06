All necessary facilities will be provided at polling stations before general elections: DC Sangahar

HYDERABAD-The Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja has said that casting vote was a national obligation and emphasized that by exercising the right to vote, individuals could select better representatives for the bright future of nation. While talking to APP here Sunday, the Deputy Commissioner highlighted that the responsibility of delimitation lies with the Election Commission, which has been completed and electoral lists will be displayed until the end of November.

He further mentioned that the government was diligently working to provide relief to the public in every possible way. Along with the ongoing development projects, new schemes will be initiated for the welfare of the people and development of the district.