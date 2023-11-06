Australia PM Albanese vows to ‘work constructively with China’

SHANGHAI-Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese vowed on Sunday to “work constructively” with China as the two countries seek to thaw icy relations. Albanese was speaking at the opening of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai on the first full day of a high-profile state visit to his country’s biggest trading partner. “Constructive economic engagement between countries helps to build relationships... that is why the government that I lead will continue to work constructively with China,” Albanese said in a speech.

The prime minister will spend four days in China, splitting his time between Shanghai and Beijing. It is the first such visit by an Australian leader in seven years, with the two countries seeking to patch things up after a diplomatic spat that affected billions of dollars in trade.

Albanese’s administration has sought more amicable ties with China, while also pushing back against Beijing’s growing influence in the Pacific. The prime minister on Sunday said the development of the Asia Pacific region was “the lens through which we see so much of the future”, and that “Australia’s relationship with China is a key part of all of this”.

He hailed a “mature relationship” between Beijing and Canberra, “energised by the complementary nature of our economies”. China’s foreign ministry has said that Albanese would meet Chinese leaders and “have an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral issues as well as on international and regional issues of common concern”. “A healthy and stable China-Australia relationship accords with the fundamental interests of both countries and peoples,” said ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin. The bonhomie is a stark shift in tone from three years ago, when bilateral ties were in a deep freeze. China slapped punitive tariffs on a range of Australian commodities in 2020 after Canberra’s then-conservative government barred tech giant Huawei from 5G contracts and called for an investigation into the origins of Covid-19.