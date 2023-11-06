Monday, November 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Beijing sets up humanoid robot innovation centre

Agencies
November 06, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

BEIJING- A humanoid robot innovation centre has been established in the Chinese capital to accelerate the technology supply and industrialisation of humanoid robots. The Beijing humanoid robot innovation center company, officially registered at the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, was jointly built by enterprises that make complete robots, core components and large models of robots. The center will build both hardware and software parent platforms and focus on tackling key problems that need to be solved urgently in the industry, such as the operation control system and open source OS. “Beijing has a national robot inspection and testing platform and a national robot standardization technical committee, and will soon set up the Beijing robot industry development fund. It is also building a shared processing center serving robot processing and manufacturing,” said Su Guobin, deputy head of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology. China will strive to establish a preliminary innovation system for humanoid robots, boasting a number of small and medium-sized enterprises that specialize in the humanoid robot market and have cuttingedge technologies as well as two to three humanoid robot companies with global influence by 2025, according to a guideline issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Supply, wholesale rates being monitored to check price hike: DC

Tags:

Agencies

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1699161246.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023