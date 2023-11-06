Business leaders commended for Umrah journey with special blessings

VEHARI - Sajid Masood Mughal, the Chairman of the Central Association of Businessmen, expressed the significance of the pilgrimage to the Kaaba and the presence of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He emphasized that those who are called to embark on this sacred journey are under divine protection and guidance. Mughal made these remarks during a ceremony organized to honor prominent business leaders, including Aamir Nazir, Mehboob Chaudhry, Tahsin-ur-Rahman, and Hakim Samiullah Ahsan, who recently performed Umrah. The event was hosted by Shahid Mahmood Mirza, the General Secretary of the Press Club Vehari, and Javed Iqbal Shah, the General Secretary of Emra. The ceremony was attended by local leaders, including Mirza Qasim Beg, President of the Bhatti Railway Market, Emra’s President Sheikh Adnan, and Shaukat, a leader of the Petroleum Association. Attendees extended their best wishes and congratulations to the individuals who completed their Umrah pilgrimage. Mughal underscored the spiritual significance of performing Umrah, noting that it brings forth a special abundance of divine mercy and blessings. He also highlighted that Umrah, in addition to its personal significance, can contribute to the prosperity and well-being of the country and its people, and he offered prayers for this. The event celebrated the spiritual journey of these business leaders, recognizing the unique blessings and significance of performing Umrah.