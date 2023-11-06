Canton Fair concludes with $22.3b export deals inked offline

GUANGZHOU -The 134th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) concluded Saturday in Guangzhou, the capital of southern Guangdong province, with export deals worth 22.3 billion US dollars in total signed offline. The value is 2.8 percent higher than that in the previous Canton Fair, said Xu Bing, a spokesperson for the fair. The participating enterprises signed deals totaling 12.27 billion US dollars with their business partners from Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) countries, up 2 percent compared with the previous fair, Xu said. As of Friday, overseas purchasers from 229 countries and regions attended the fair online or offline. The fair saw nearly 198,000 overseas purchasers offline, 6.4 percent more than the number in the 126th Canton Fair held in 2019.