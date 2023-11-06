CM Punjab reviews proposals for One-Window Facility for investors

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over a special meeting held at the CM Office to discuss the establishment of a ‘One Window Operation.’ The meeting centered around the ‘One Roof, One Stop’ solution for investors and industrialists in Lahore. Various proposals were examined during the session. During the meeting, it was revealed that FIEDMC, PIEDMC, and Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) would collaborate to provide services within the ‘One Window Operation’ Center. The empowered officials from local government, environment, housing, and other relevant departments would be stationed at the One Window Center. Additionally, counters for LESCO and Sui Gas would be set up within the facility. The One Window Center would facilitate the acquisition of necessary clearances, including land transfer, map approval, and environmental permits. Furthermore, the One Window Center officials would assist applicants in filling out the required forms, and the operation would be executed in five phases at this center. To ensure efficient action, a red mark on the dashboard of the respective Secretary would serve as a reminder if an action remained incomplete after 10 days. Additionally, an Operational Review Committee and a Steering Committee have been established to oversee the operations of the One Window Center. The meeting was attended by various high-ranking officials, including Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce SM Tanveer, Chief Secretary, Secretaries of Industries, Finance, Environment, Local Government, Housing, Forest, DG LDA, Chairman PITB, CEO FIEDMC, and other concerned individuals.