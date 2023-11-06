Monday, November 06, 2023
CMO for expediting task under monitoring policy

NAWABSHAH-The Chief Monitoring Officer (CMO) Shaheed Benazirabad Tariq Ali Solangi chaired a meeting of Monitoring Officers and Monitoring Assistants at his office, the other day.
CMO directed the officials that task under the Monitoring Policy should be further expedited. He said that a report regarding closed or under construction school for long period, paucity of basic facilities and shortage of books should be submitted with CMO office at the earliest so that these reports would immediately sent to Secretary Education. He said, “Monitoring officials and Assistants shall prepare a list of competent teachers of their domain for acknowledge their services by awarding them commendation certificates.”

