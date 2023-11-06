Contempt Notice Sent to Superintendent, Adiala Jail for not letting IK talk to his sons despite court orders

Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain sent notice of Contempt of Court to Superintendent, Adiala Jail for not allowing Imran Khan making phone call to his sons last Saturday.

Special Court directed Superintendent, Adiala jail on November 3rd, to allow Imran Khan make phone call to his sons after receiving application from Adv. Sheraz Ranjha.

Adv Sheraz Ranjha, today filed application for contempt of court since Imran Khan was not allowed to make phone call. Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain issued notice to Superintendent, Adiala Jail and summoned them on November 8th, 2023 in the special court.