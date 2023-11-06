Countering Terror

Responding, limiting, and retaliating the attack on Mianwali Training Air Base by the Pakistan Army is a testament to the dedicated counter-terrorism capability of the armed forces. While the attack was successfully handled and attackers neutralised, the responsibility claim for the attack coming from a newly emerged militant group underscores the penetrability of Pakistan’s terrorism problem. The threat, now emanating from Tehreek-i-Jihad Pakistan (TJP), has evolved and keeps picking root in new factions. But the country’s overall dedication and resilience to terrorism represents a united front to face the problem.

Parallel incidents in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also very unfortunate and invited condemnation as well as reaffirmation from key leadership of the country. The loss of armed personnel in these incidents swept a wave of sadness across the country. The bravery of the martyrs has been equally regarded and paid tribute to by citizens, political parties, and the caretaker government. Moral unity will go a long way in tackling the menace of extremism. It hurts the entire nation to lose its assets and the resolve is strengthened when such counter-terror operations are successfully concluded.

The Mianwali attack, however, was a stark reminder that the anti-terror combat is far from over and it will take more to fully heal this bleeding wound. The professionalism and strength of armed forces are reflected in such encounters and the need for comprehensive, all-encompassing policies also surfaces every time the country faces a militant attack in whatever part of any province.

The challenge of violent extremism is real and must also make it to the manifestos of political parties taking part in upcoming general elections. People, while they take pride in the military that is capable of protecting vital security interests, also want to see the terrorism menace handled politically through the right policies. The successful Mianwali counter-terrorism operation deserves both applause and forward-looking strategies to beat terrorism.