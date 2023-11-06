Crackdown on marriage halls continues in Sialkot

SIALKOT - In response to the directive from the Chief Minister of Punjab, a targeted crackdown on marriage halls violating the “One Dish” rule resulted in fines imposed on seven marriage hall owners, totaling 5 lakh rupees.

Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Shah Mir Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Ghulam Sarwar led inspections of various marriage halls along Aymanabad Road. Several wedding venues were found to be in violation of the “One Dish” regulation, which stipulates that only a single dish is to be served to guests.

Tulip Marquee and Sanghar Mirj Hall was fined Rs. 100,000 each as penalty. Qasr Iqbal received a Rs. 100,000 fine. Almas Marriage Hall and Irfan Kanjan Shadi Hall were fined Rs 50,000.

The owners of Taj Marriage Hall received a fine of Rs. 50,000. Deputy Commissioner Shah Mir Iqbal emphasized that the owners of marriage halls must ensure strict compliance with the one-dish law. Any violations will not be tolerated, underlining the government’s commitment to upholding regulations and ensuring a fair experience for the public during such events.

SENATOR ALLAMA SAJID MIR EMPHASIZES THE INCOMPARABLE CHARACTER OF THE HOLY PROPHET

Sialkot, Pakistan - Senator Allama Sajid Mir, speaking at the “Sirat-ul- Nabi” conference held at the Allama Iqbal Bar Hall, emphasized the unmatched character and appearance of the Holy Prophet. He pointed out that every aspect of the Prophet’s life, from his birth to his passing, has been preserved and remains unparalleled.

Senator Mir stressed the significance of obedience to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in the Muslim faith, asserting that this obedience is not only a source of salvation but also the primary means of guidance.

In addition, he called for solidarity with the Palestinian people, urging support for them in any way possible. Various organizations have been actively involved in delivering food and necessities to Palestinian families. Senator Allama Sajid Mir highlighted the efforts of Jamaat Ahlhad Yath, which has provided food and essential supplies to 500 families.

As a token of appreciation for his address, President Maqsood Ahmed, Secretary Chaudhry Ahsan, and other officials presented a memorial shield to Senator Allama Sajid Mir. The conference concluded with a visit to the library.

Senator Allama Sajid Mir’s remarks underscore the enduring reverence and significance of the Holy Prophet in the Islamic faith and the call for humanitarian support to those in need.