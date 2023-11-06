Cricket Australia named Pak v Aus first test as ‘West Test’

Cricket Australia has announced that the Perth Test to be known as ‘The West Test’ and to include an exciting new in-stadium experience for fans - inspired by WACA ‘The West Test Hill’.



The Hill features three tiers and will house up to 500 patrons at a time.

The West Test Hill will include a family area with games for children and ample shaded seating spaces for fans to relax and enjoy the first Test match of the summer.

Additionally, the CommBank Women’s International Series Test match between Australia and South Africa will also carry The West Test name, creating continuity between the women’s and men’s game and Test cricket across the state’s two venues.

Cricket Australia General Manager, Events & Operations Joel Morrison, said:

“International cricket in Perth has always been one of the great events of the Australian summer.

"The ‘West Test’ will take this to another level combining world-class action on the field with brilliant experiences for fans within the stadium, including on ‘The Hill’ thanks to the support of NRMA Insurance.

“The historic rivalry between Australia and Pakistan has been rekindled since our long-awaited tour to Pakistan last year so there is no better way to launch men’s international cricket this summer via the West Test in one of the world’s great cities.”

WA Cricket CEO, Christina Matthews, said:

“The West Test will give Western Australians something to be proud of – Women’s and Men’s Test matches that feel uniquely ours and showcase our brilliant stadia to the world.

“The first step in the transformation of our Men’s Test is The Hill, providing WA cricket fans with a new way to experience Australia’s clash with Pakistan at our world-class Perth Stadium.

“We look forward to working with CA and all partners in the game to continue developing The West Test event as we move towards series against India and England in coming years.”