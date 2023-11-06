ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has been rocked by a series of terrorist attacks and a parallel onslaught of cyber propaganda. On the 3rd and 4th of November, two severe incidents challenged the nation’s security apparatus. The first, a tragic assault in Pasni, resulted in the loss of 14 soldiers. The second, an aggressive attempt on PAF Base Mianwali, was met with staunch resistance, as security personnel neutralised all nine attackers.

As the physical battles unfolded, a sinister cyber warfare raged on. Authorities have detected an uptick in anti-state rhetoric, attributed to an “army of trolls” with suspected links to foreign entities. Top officials point to Indian intelligence agency RAW, citing suspicious online activity by known Indian social media accounts which seemingly foreshadowed the Mianwali Base assault.

In the aftermath of the thwarted attack, Indian media is accused of spreading disinformation, misusing images from a past incident to exaggerate the extent of damage inflicted on the airbase. This alleged propaganda campaign found echoes among local political factions, with troll accounts purportedly showing disrespect to the soldiers martyred in Pasni and previously in Lasbela.

Beyond the digital realm, concerns have also been raised over the role of Afghan refugees in the recent security threats, coinciding with a decision to repatriate undocumented immigrants. Analysts suggest this demographic shift may be contributing to the uptick in violence.

Pakistan’s strides towards political and economic stability, including the announcement of election dates and positive economic forecasts by the World Bank, have also been cited as potential triggers for the escalation in hostilities. The military has pledged unprecedented support to navigate these challenges, a move that appears to have incensed opposition factions both within and outside the nation.

The dual threat of terrorism and cyber misinformation campaigns has illuminated the grave challenges facing Pakistan. However, the resolve of its people and confidence in the military remain unwavering. Despite attempts to undermine national unity and the upcoming electoral process, Pakistani citizens and officials maintain a steadfast belief in their security forces’ ability to counter all threats and uphold sovereignty.