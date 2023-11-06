Director Shabab Keranvi’s 41st death anniversary observed

ISLAMABAD - The 41st death anniversary of renowned filmmaker, director and poet Shabab Keranvi was observed here on Sunday. Born in 1925 at Kerana, district Muzaffar Garh, Utter Pardesh, his real name was Nazeer Ahmad. At 15, he started writing poems and chose the pseudonym “Shabab”. He was a resident of Kairana and thus he became known as Shabab Kiranvi. Later he devoted himself to the profession of filmmaking and as a lyricist, screenwriter, producer and director, he made one of the most remarkable contributions to the history of Pakistani cinema. He debuted in the Pakistani film industry as a producer and lyricist with Jalwa (1955) while he made his directorial debut with Surayya (1961). With his long-time associate A. Hameed, Keranvi founded a production company in 1958, which eventually morphed into Shabab Studios in the 60s. Keranvi directed the studio’s first blockbuster, “Insaniyat”, which was followed by a string of hits that made Shabab Studios one of the most successful production houses of the 60s and 70s. He directed more than fifty films out of seventy-five he produced. His films as a producer include “Surayya” (1961) and “Shama-e-Mohabbat” (1977) among others.