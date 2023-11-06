Driving school set up at Tandlianwala

FAISALABAD - A driving school was set up at Government Graduate College Tandlianwala to facilitate locals on Sunday. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Faisalabad Maqsood Lone inaugurated the driving school and informed the participants about the benefits of a driving licence.

He also stressed the need for training before driving a vehicle on roads and said that students would be provided with learning driving permits free of cost besides arranging special lectures on traffic rules and regulations for college students. College Principal Dr Ateeq Amjad was also present.

SIX KILNS SEALED

The Environment Protection Department has sealed six kilns and imposed heavy fines on them on charges of running without zigzag technology and causing pollution.

Deputy Director Environment Protection Umar Ashraf said in a statement on Sunday that environment department teams checked kilns and found six of them running without zigzag technology and causing environmental pollution by discharging excessive smoke into the air. Therefore, the premises of six kilns were sealed besides imposing Rs600,000 fines on their owners.