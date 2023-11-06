Expert advice for Pakistanis seeking immigration abroad amid passport shortages and growing demand

Interview Syed Shoaib Shahram @shahraWmali As Pakistan grapples with an ongoing economic crisis, the nation has witnessed a significant exodus of its citizens seeking new opportunities abroad. In response, millions of Pakistanis are actively pursuing immigration to other countries. This surge in demand has led to lengthy queues at passport offices, causing a shortage of special passport papers and subsequent delays in urgent passport issuance. Seeking Clarity Amid the Rush With many Pakistanis pondering the legal and efficient routes to immigration, we had the privilege of interviewing Barrister Shahrukh Gondal, a globally recognized immigration barrister and solicitor. Barrister Gondal specializes in assisting individuals seeking business, professional or skilled labor immigration to various countries such as Canada, the UK, the USA, and Europe. Operating from his base in Canada, he founded the reputable firm Ace Luxury Immigration Solutions, registered with the Canadian government for handling immigration matters. The Importance of Correc t Documentation Barrister Shahrukh Gondal underscored the significance of completing immigration documents accurately. Rushing through the process or attempting to save money by providing incomplete or inaccurate information can lead to visa rejections and weaken one’s immigration case. According to Gondal, this often results from inadequate advice and insufficient information provided during the asylum-seeking process. Lega l Expertise Matters One key advantage of consulting a barrister like Shahrukh Gondal is the ability to appeal visa rejections in court thus significantly increasing the success rate for applicants. Those who have faced visa rejections can explore the option of filing an appeal through Gondal’s firm’s website and email. A Shifting Landscape for Pakis tani Immigrants Barrister Shahrukh Gondal noted that recent diplomatic tensions between Canada and India have shifted the landscape in favor of Pakistani immigrants. Previously, large numbers of Indians migrated to Canada due to superior facilities and training in India. However, the reduced competition for Pakistanis in the current climate presents a unique opportunity, despite unchanged immigration conditions in Canada. The Role of the CV and Bewa re of Misinformation Gondal advised aspiring immigrants to pay close attention to their CVs, as many fails to create a professional and accurate representation of their qualifications and experience. He also warned against relying solely on social media for information, stressing the importance of consulting qualified experts and immigration officers. The Pitfalls of Misrepresentation A significant portion of Canadian visa rejections stems from misrepresentation, where educational backgrounds do not align with job experience or employment documentation. Gondal recommended that applicants provide clear and accurate job descriptions and employment certificates, matching their qualifications and responsibilities. The Consequences of Misrepresentation Canada takes a strict stance on misrepresentation, often leading to visa rejections, a 5-year ban, or even a lifetime visa cancellation. Gondal urged applicants to avoid discrepancies in their visa forms and be transparent about any previous visa rejections. The Lega l Edge The advantage of legal representation by a barrister becomes evident when complications arise in the immigration process. Unlike immigration consultants, barristers can take cases to court and secure resolutions. Gondal recounted numerous instances where visas were obtained after a legal battle. Taking the Next Step Appointments with Barrister Shahrukh Gondal or his firm can be arranged through their website and provided phone numbers. With expertise and legal backing, those pursuing immigration have a valuable resource to navigate the challenging journey to a new life abroad.