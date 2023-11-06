FIA arrests two over fake travel papers at Karachi airport

KARACHI-FIA immigration arrested two passengers at Karachi airport over fake travel documents on Sunday.

“The accused went Saudi Arabia for Umra pilgrimage,” Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said. “They tried to travel Bosnia on fake documents”.

“Arrested men Zain ul Abideen and Mohammad Akhtar arrived in Pakistan by an international flight,” FIA stated.

The accused were also involved in tampering of passports and torn passport pages stamped with fake visa, FIA sources said.

“They had got the visa from an agent based in Saudi Arabia,” FIA disclosed.

“During search the FIA found two air tickets of Bosnia from mobile phones of the accused,” FIA said. “The two suspects have been shifted to the FIA’s anti-human trafficking circle, Karachi for further investigation,” FIA officials added.