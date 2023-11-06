Monday, November 06, 2023
First phase of Raiwind congregation ends amid heartfelt prayers

Agencies
November 06, 2023
LAHORE  -  The first phase of Raiwind congregation concluded on Sunday amid heartfelt prayers and invocations. The concluding prayer was led by Maulana Ibrahim of India while Maulana Khursheed gave special directions to devotees before the prayer. The devotees sought forgiveness of Allah from sins and prayed to Him to shower His mercy on the Muslim Ummah. Thousands of caravans left Raiwind and departed on a mission to spread Islam in different parts of the world after attending the three-day congregation. Foolproof security arrangements were also ensured during the three days of congregation that was largely attended by both local and foreign devotees.

Agencies

