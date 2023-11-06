Forget past and hold dialogue, NA speaker asks all political parties

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has called for a dialogue between all political entities while lamenting that the country has not been able to progress due to the practice of bringing up issues of the past. The speaker made the remarks in a private TV programme on Sunday. During the interview, he was asked about the 2017 Faizabad sit-in and whether “all players and facts should come to light”.

The case has been thrust into the limelight once again as the Supreme Court has been hearing challenges to the Feb 6, 2019 judgement in the case. “I want to say that we have to look at the outcome of whatever has been happening. Even after 75-76 years we have not been able to stand on our own feet. So we have to think about whether we remain stuck in the past or if is there something which we should take a step towards. There is not a lot of distance between the present and the future.

“I still think, and I have said so many times before […] to do consultation and sit everyone down [and] open a dialogue. Intra-political party dialogue should be opened,” Ashraf said. Asked whether calls for holding former army officials accountable were appropriate, Ashraf said, “Okay then keep on harping and whining about it. You won’t be able to move forward one inch.“This practice is not right where after every two or three years you open an issue of the past. Nations which have progressed are forward-looking people.”