Govt believes in freedom of media: Information Minister

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi says the government strongly believes in freedom of expression and media.

He was addressing a ceremony organized on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of Independent Urdu in Islamabad.

He appreciated the role of the Independent Urdu in promoting digital Urdu journalism in Pakistan, besides providing quality content to its audience through different means.

The Minister said that the platform has contributed significantly to the progress of digital Urdu journalism in the country.