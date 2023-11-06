Monday, November 06, 2023
Hamas chief for Muslims unity against Israel

Agencies
November 06, 2023
DOHA  -  Ismail Haniyeh, the chief of the Palestinian group Hamas, has said that the resistance movement has shattered Tel Aviv’s dream of greater Israel and also urged the Muslim world to unite against Israeli atrocities.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman held a meeting with leadership of Hamas in Qatar. According to the JUI-F spokesperson, the JUI-F chief held a meeting with Qatar-based Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and former chief of the resistance group Khaled Mashal in Qatar. During the trip, it is expected that Fazl will also reach out to the Arab world leadership to find a way to provide aid to Gaza who are facing the barbarism of Israeli forces. Later in the day, Ismail Haniyeh virtually addressed a Tehreek- e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) rally held in Islamabad to express solidarity with Palestinians braving the relentless Israeli bombing of the besieged territory. He added that Hamas has been fighting the war of the Islamic world and offered sacrifices of thousands of people against Israel. “The Muslims of the sub-continent resisted the British rule and achieved freedom,” he remarked. The Hamas chief also said Pakistan’s position in global conflicts is important and thanked Pakistan for expressing solidarity with the Palestinians. “Palestinians and Kashmiris are still fighting for freedom today.”

Agencies

