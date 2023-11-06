Monday, November 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Hamas shattered Zionist regime's ambition of 'Greater Israel': TLP chief

Hamas shattered Zionist regime's ambition of 'Greater Israel': TLP chief
1:00 AM | November 06, 2023
National

Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Maulana Saad Rizvi stated on Sunday that the Zionist regime's ambition of a 'Greater Israel' has been shattered by Hamas.

Addressing the Toofan Al-Aqsa March, Rizvi called on the Pakistan government to announce practical support for the Palestinians.

He also emphasised that global colonialists believed they had weakened Pakistan by burdening it with debt.

Rizvi underscored that it was time to protect the Qibla, and pledged to stand in opposition to 'Greater Israel'.

The TLP chief also stressed that the time had come to demonstrate the power that Allah Almighty had bestowed upon Pakistan.

“We are prepared to unite all religious and political parties for the cause of Palestine."

Tags:

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1699161246.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023