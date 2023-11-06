Hamza calls for national consensus on 10-year economic agenda

LAHORE - The former Chief Minister of Punjab and Vice-president of the PML-N Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has called for a national consensus on a 10-year economic agenda to rejuvenate the nation’s struggling economy. Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Hamza emphasized the crucial need for all political parties to unite around an economic plan that carries constitutional legitimacy for a period of ten years. “It is need of the hour that all political parties should agree on an economic agenda which has a constitutional cover”, he maintained. Hamza stressed that any government that comes to power [after elections] must present an economic agenda and all political parties must support this plan for 10 years. He stressed that the well-being of the common citizen hinges on the advancement of the economic machinery.

Acknowledging that Pakistan faces a critical phase marked by soaring inflation and various challenges, Hamza urged for a collective effort in propelling the vehicle of democracy forward. He expressed confidence in Mian Nawaz Sharif’s ability to restore peace and stability to the country while addressing economic issues. He cited past successes under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, such as resolving the power crisis and achieving a six percent growth rate when the PML-N was in power. Hamza also mentioned a previously proposed plan by the PML-N to provide free electricity to consumers using up to 100 units, although this initiative faced opposition and was later discontinued by the subsequent government. Responding to a question regarding a level playing field in elections, Hamza highlighted the challenging circumstances in which the Muslim League-N participated in the 2018 elections with the party’s leadership in jail.

Expressing his concern over the recent increase in terrorism incidents in the country, Hamza paid tribute to the sacrifices of soldiers and martyrs who have given their lives for the nation’s security. He attributed the prevailing peace in the country to past military operations like Zarb Al-Izb and Radal al-Fasaad.