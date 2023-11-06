Monday, November 06, 2023
Haseebullah’s ton in vain as Peshawar edge Multan to stay perfect in Pakistan Cup

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 06, 2023
LAHORE - Haseebullah’s brilliant 116- run knock went in vain as Mul­tan succumbed to a four-wick­et defeat against Peshawar in the third round of the Pakistan Cup 2023/24. 

After being put in to bat first by Peshawar, Multan scored 257-3 in the stipulated 45 overs. Haseebullah produced his sixth List A century, hitting 116 from 123 including 12 boundaries. Zain Abbas (55) and Mohammad Shehzad (48) added useful runs as well. 

Right-arm pacer Abbas Afri­di took two wickets, while off-spinner Sajid Khan claimed one wicket. Adil Amin (74*) was the top performer as Pe­shawar cruised to 258 in 43.5 overs with four wickets to spare. Zain Khan (63) was the other contributor with the bat. Zahid Mehmood got a four-fer and Sha­roon Siraj regis­tered two wickets for Multan. In an­other third-round Pakistan Cup fix­ture, Lahore Blues defeated FATA by seven wickets, on the back of a brilliant century by their skipper Imran Butt. After winning the toss, Lahore Blues de­cided to bowl first against FATA at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium. 

FATA scored 277-8 in the al­lotted 45 overs, on the backs of half-centuries produced by Samiullah Jnr (62) and Mo­hammad Farooq (54). M Nisar Afridi (41) was the other con­tributor with the bat. 

Pacers Salman Irshad and Hunain Shah picked up two wickets, as did spinner Qasim Akram. Lahore Blues skipper Imran Butt produced an out­standing century (128) that led the team to 281-3 in 41.5 overs. Rizwan Hussain (83) and Ibtisam-ul-Haq (43) com­plemented their skipper’s bat­ting efforts, ensuring Lahore Blues got over the line with ease. Maaz Khan and Khushdil Shah were the only two wick­et-taking bowlers for FATA as both took one wicket each. 

In the 11th match of the ongoing Pakistan Cup, Rawal­pindi chased the target of 202 against Lahore Whites in 35.1 overs with four wickets to spare. After being put into bat first, skipper Saad Nasim’s unbeaten half-century led La­hore Whites to score 201-9 in the allotted 45 overs. He hit 78 from 83 balls, including seven boundaries and two maxi­mums. The second-best score of the innings came from Umar Akmal’s bat, who produced 27. 

Rawalpindi bowlers dis­played an impressive collec­tive performance; Kashif Ali grabbed three wickets while Mubasir Khan, Bilawal Bhatti and Jahandad Khan got two wickets each. Rawalpindi com­pleted the target in 35.1 overs with four wickets to spare. Bi­lawal (69*) and wicketkeeper-batter Umair Masood (37*) were involved in an undefeated 106-run stand for the seventh wicket. Skipper Umar Amin chipped in with 36. Aamir Jamal was the most success­ful bowler for Lahore Whites, accounting for two wickets. Ahmed Bashir, Ahmed Daniyal, Kamran Afzal and Saad Nasim got a wicket apiece. 

In the 12th match of the Pakistan Cup, Faisalabad de­feated Karachi Whites by sev­en wickets, courtesy of a solid batting effort by Mohammad Saleem and Atiq ur Rehman. It took Faisalabad just 40 overs to get to their target of 255 against Karachi Whites at Ab­bottabad Cricket Stadium.

