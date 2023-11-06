Haseebullah’s ton in vain as Peshawar edge Multan to stay perfect in Pakistan Cup

LAHORE - Haseebullah’s brilliant 116- run knock went in vain as Multan succumbed to a four-wicket defeat against Peshawar in the third round of the Pakistan Cup 2023/24.
After being put in to bat first by Peshawar, Multan scored 257-3 in the stipulated 45 overs. Haseebullah produced his sixth List A century, hitting 116 from 123 including 12 boundaries. Zain Abbas (55) and Mohammad Shehzad (48) added useful runs as well.
Right-arm pacer Abbas Afridi took two wickets, while off-spinner Sajid Khan claimed one wicket. Adil Amin (74*) was the top performer as Peshawar cruised to 258 in 43.5 overs with four wickets to spare. Zain Khan (63) was the other contributor with the bat. Zahid Mehmood got a four-fer and Sharoon Siraj registered two wickets for Multan. In another third-round Pakistan Cup fixture, Lahore Blues defeated FATA by seven wickets, on the back of a brilliant century by their skipper Imran Butt. After winning the toss, Lahore Blues decided to bowl first against FATA at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium.
FATA scored 277-8 in the allotted 45 overs, on the backs of half-centuries produced by Samiullah Jnr (62) and Mohammad Farooq (54). M Nisar Afridi (41) was the other contributor with the bat.
Pacers Salman Irshad and Hunain Shah picked up two wickets, as did spinner Qasim Akram. Lahore Blues skipper Imran Butt produced an outstanding century (128) that led the team to 281-3 in 41.5 overs. Rizwan Hussain (83) and Ibtisam-ul-Haq (43) complemented their skipper’s batting efforts, ensuring Lahore Blues got over the line with ease. Maaz Khan and Khushdil Shah were the only two wicket-taking bowlers for FATA as both took one wicket each.
In the 11th match of the ongoing Pakistan Cup, Rawalpindi chased the target of 202 against Lahore Whites in 35.1 overs with four wickets to spare. After being put into bat first, skipper Saad Nasim’s unbeaten half-century led Lahore Whites to score 201-9 in the allotted 45 overs. He hit 78 from 83 balls, including seven boundaries and two maximums. The second-best score of the innings came from Umar Akmal’s bat, who produced 27.
Rawalpindi bowlers displayed an impressive collective performance; Kashif Ali grabbed three wickets while Mubasir Khan, Bilawal Bhatti and Jahandad Khan got two wickets each. Rawalpindi completed the target in 35.1 overs with four wickets to spare. Bilawal (69*) and wicketkeeper-batter Umair Masood (37*) were involved in an undefeated 106-run stand for the seventh wicket. Skipper Umar Amin chipped in with 36. Aamir Jamal was the most successful bowler for Lahore Whites, accounting for two wickets. Ahmed Bashir, Ahmed Daniyal, Kamran Afzal and Saad Nasim got a wicket apiece.
In the 12th match of the Pakistan Cup, Faisalabad defeated Karachi Whites by seven wickets, courtesy of a solid batting effort by Mohammad Saleem and Atiq ur Rehman. It took Faisalabad just 40 overs to get to their target of 255 against Karachi Whites at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.