Hurriyat leaders pay homage to Jammu martyrs

ISLAMABAD - Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to the Jammu martyrs of November 1947 and reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve that sacrifices of the martyrs will not go waste. According to Kashmir Media Service, hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris were martyred by the forces of Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh, Indian Army and Hindu fanatics in different parts of Jammu region while they were migrating to Pakistan during the first week of November in 1947. Every year, Kashmiris mark November 06 as the Jammu Martyrs’ Day to pay tribute to the victims of the Jammu massacre.

The Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement Farida Behanji in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the massacre of Jammu on November 6, 1947 was the first incident of ethnic cleansing after the Second World War. She said that the purpose of the brutal massacre of Muslims was the first step towards changing the demography of Jammu and Kashmir and the Modi’s fascist government is following this nefarious plan to convert the majority of Kashmiri Muslims into a minority.

The Chairman of Pasbane- Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, in his statement in Muzaffarabad, paying rich tributes to the Jammu martyrs, said the brutal and murderous rulers of India started this bloody game in 1947 to strengthen their forced rule over Jammu and Kashmir, which continues in the occupied territory even after seventy six years have passed. He said India wants the Muslim majority in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to be converted into a minority. He said the people of the territory are waging a struggle for freedom against these heinous ambitions and conspiracies of India. Kashmiri people are making sacrifices to defend their motherland and Islamic identity, he added.

Meanwhile, All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter leaders Qazi Imran, Manzoor Ahmad Dar and Khalid Shabir in their separate statements in Islamabad reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve that the mission of the martyrs would continue at any cost. The massacre of Kashmiri Muslims on November 6, 1947 is a stigma for the global human conscience, they added.

They said the massacre is demanding justice from the international powers, adding the indifference of the international community has given India a licence to kill Kashmiris which is still going on today by the Indian forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.