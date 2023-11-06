IHC to resume hearing in appeal of PTI chief against conviction in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will Tuesday (tomorrow) resume hearing in an appeal of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against his conviction in Toshakhana criminal case.

A division bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri will conduct hearing of the petition moved by Imran Khan who filed the petition through his counsels including Barrister Ali Zafar, Sardar Latif Khosa Advocate, Babar Awan, Salman Akram Raja Advocate, Shoaib Shaheen Advocate, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan Advocate and others while he cited district election commissioner as respondent.

In this matter, the IHC bench has already issued notices to the respondent while it has also sought the case record from the trial court and said that it would first, hear the stance of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the appeal.

In his petition, he adopted the stance that he is aggrieved of and dissatisfied with the order of August 5 passed by the Additional Sessions Judge, Islamabnd (West) whereby he was convicted under Article 174 of the Election Act, 2017 to three years in jail and Rs.100,000 fine or in default thereof to six months in jail. He added that the said impugned order is not sustainable and is liable to be set aside.

He further said that this order is without lawful authority, tainted with bias, is a nullity in the eye of law. and is liable to be set aside.

Khan’s counsels said that the impugned judgement has been passed “with a pre-disposed mind” of the learned trial Judge to convict and sentence the appellant irrespective of the merits of the case. They stated that the impugned judgement has been passed without providing proper or adequate opportunity of hearing to the appellant.

They also argued that the very pronouncement of judgement in the absence of the appellant and without marking the presence of the appellant’s counsel is illegal and in violation of the explicit provisions of law. They added that the subsequent arrest of the appellant from his residence in Lahore minutes after the pronouncement of judgement by the learned trial court, when even warrant to procure his arrest could not have conceivably been issued from Islamabad, also betrays the orchestrated conviction and arrest of the appellant on 05.08.2023.

They concluded that for all the foregoing reasons it is most respectfully prayed that the high court may graciously be pleased to set aside the impugned judgement dated 05.08.2023, and declare the conviction, sentence imposed upon the appellant to be illegal and without lawful authority and to acquit the appellant of the charges framed against him.