Islamabad Magistrate Secretariat cracks down on illegal fishing, boating, price hikes

ISLAMABAD - In a major crackdown on illegal activities, the Islamabad Magistrate Secretariat conducted a series of operations on Sunday, arresting nine people for illegal fishing besides inspecting petrol pumps to address public grievances.

The Magistrate also took action against price hikes and ensured the display of government-set rates and notified rate lists in various areas.

The operation, which was carried out on the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, targeted illegal fishing points, unauthorized motorized boats and illegal swimming areas.

The Magistrate Secretariat raided several illegal fishing spots and arrested nine people who were present there.

The arrested individuals were transferred to the police station for further legal action.

In addition to the crackdown on illegal fishing, the Magistrate Secretariat also inspected petrol pumps to ensure that they were in compliance with government regulations.

The Magistrate took action against several petrol pumps for inaccurate measures, price hikes and for violating government-set rates and notified rate lists.

The Magistrate Secretariat has warned that the operation against illegal activities will continue on a daily basis.

The Magistrate has urged the citizens to report any illegal activities to the ICT authorities so that prompt action can be taken.