Journalists’ crucial role in nation building highlighted

Abbottabad  -  Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaher-ul-Islam on Sunday stated that journalists are an important part of the society and the nation’s founders. Despite the risks they face in the journalistic community, they play a crucial role in educating the public with reports based on accurate guidance and facts in the face of societal challenges. He expressed these views while addressing the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Executive Council’s meeting in Abbottabad.

Zaheer-ul-Islam mentioned that journalists were the first to propose a plan and agenda for the partition of India in 1890, they played a pivotal role in the struggle for independence. For instance, during the Pakistan Movement, journalists were instrumental in conveying the concept of freedom, they were the ones who laid the foundation and awakened the spirit of freedom. He said that Hazara is a land of loyal people, during the referendum for the creation of Pakistan, Hazara Division had 47,000 votes, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had 89,000 votes in the Green Box. This region has a rich history, with significant contributions to the country’s development and progress, adding the commissioner said. 

He pointed out that in the establishment of Pakistan, newspapers like Dawn, Nawai Waqt, Comrade, and Zameendar played a crucial role in unifying Muslims, they provided a vision of freedom, shaping the fundamental principles of journalism that became instrumental in the struggle for independence and the Pakistan Movement.

