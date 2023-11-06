KP Finance Dept approves release of Rs90b for 4-month expenditure

PESHAWAR - The Finance Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has approved the release of Rs900,00 million under the four-month expenditure budget here on Sunday.

Funds have been released for salaries of employees and operational activities, and Rs99.17 million for agriculture, Rs7.74 million for endowments, Rs14.18 million for the Board of Revenue, Rs2.40 million for water sanitation, Rs29.21 million for education, and Rs0.43 million for the environment have been released.

Approval to release Rs4.34 million for establishment administration, Rs7.75 million for excise and taxation, Rs0.16 million for finance, Rs76.42 million for forests, and Rs217.42 million for health

Approval to release Rs88.56 million for higher education, Rs8.55 million for home and business affairs, Rs16.28 million for industries, and Rs0.89 million for public relations

It was approved to release Rs34.30 million for urban development, Rs51.81 million for tourism, and Rs0.34 million for local government.

Apart from this, funds based on salaries and expenses have been released for other departments as well. The approval given by the Finance Department has been given for the next four months, from November to February, according to the notification here.

The release of funds by the Finance Department is expected in the next week, an official, when asked to comment, said.