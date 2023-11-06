Monday, November 06, 2023
KP minister stresses preservation of cultural values at Lok Mela

APP
November 06, 2023
Peshawar   -  The Caretaker Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, attended the annual ‘Lok Mela’ at Lok Virsa Islamabad.

During the event, he addressed the attendees, emphasising the significance of the preservation of cultural values and heritage, according to a handout issued here on Sunday. Accompanied by Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah and Palestine Ambassador Ahmad Jawad Rabei, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel explored the various pavilions representing different provinces. Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel warmly welcomed the Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, as well as the Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan, along with other esteemed guests at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion.

The officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority cordially guided the guests through the diverse facets of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion, where the guests showed keen interest in the cultural exhibits, delectable culinary offerings, folk music, art, literature, traditional attire, embroidery, and exquisite ornaments. The event featured captivating folk music performances, providing a delightful cultural experience.

