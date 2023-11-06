Kylie Minogue gets furious about continuous heartbreaks

SYDNEY - Australian music icon and singer Kylie Minogue has been candid about her new single status following the breakup of her five-year relationship earlier this year. After their breakup earlier this year, Kylie, who had been dating GQ magazine editor Paul Solomons since 2018, is now unmarried. The 55-year-old has dated Lenny Kravitz, French actor Olivier Martinez, Jason Donovan, and INXS vocalist Michael Hutchence in the past. The former Neighbours star also disclosed that she wishes people would “move on” from her romantic life, citing “a love of gossip” as the driving force behind it. The singer also expressed her dissatisfaction with the public’s continued interest in her personal life and her ups and downs in relationships. Talking to Vogue Australia, Kylie said: “There’s a level of acceptance that’s the way it is, and I think mostly it’s driven by, we all love a bit of gossip.”