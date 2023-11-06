Lahore ranked as world’s second most polluted city

ISLAMABAD - There is no respite from smog for the people of Lahore as the city, with the air quality index (AQI) recorded at 393, was ranked as the second most polluted city in the world on Sunday. The AQI over Fida Hussain Road was recorded at 481. Similarly, it was 462 over Phase-8 in DHA, 368 over Shimla Paharri and 464 over Syed Maratab Ali Road. Doctors, on the other hand, advised people to take precautionary measures by avoiding travelling unnecessarily, and use facemasks if travelling was inevitable. Weathermen, on the other hand, forecast dry weather for the provincial capital during the next few days, thus considerably minimizing chances of any relief for residents of the city as it will be due to rain that dust particles suspended in the air will settle down and the smog will be over.