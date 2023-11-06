LESCO detects 244 power pilferers on 58th day of anti-power theft drive

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 244 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 58th day of grand anti-power theft campaign. LESCO spokesman told the media here Sunday the company had also lodged FIR applications against 243 electricity thieves, out of which 56 FIRs had been got registered in respective police stations, while 37 accused have been arrested.