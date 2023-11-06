Lesco recovers over Rs8.6m from 341 defaulters

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), has recovered Rs8.6 million from 341 chronic defaulters in all five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 53rd day of its recovery campaign. LESCO spokesman told media the here Sunday that on the 53rd day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.23 million from 44 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 2.17 million from 48 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 0.96 million from 27 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 0.03 million from 02 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar NankanaSahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 0.66 million from 35 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 1.16 million from 59 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.48 million from 57 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 1.91 million from 69 defaulters in Kasur Circle. Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 1.146 billion from 35,703 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 146.65 million from 4,719 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 262.90 million from 4,305 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 165.60 million from 4,497 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 63.31 million from 1,870 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 77.07 million from 3,258 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 165.70 million from 3,997 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 73.41 million from 5,271 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 191.58 million from 7,786 defaulters in Kasur Circle. For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsidars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.

meter rea der dismissed

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has dismissed from service a meter reader after he was found guilty of conniving in electricity theft in Sheranwala Sub-Division. The company’s spokesman told media here Sunday that under the leadership of LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider, a vigorous operation against electricity thieves is going on across the LESCO region, while strict action is also being taken against the company’s officers and other employees who assist in electricity theft and neglect their duties. During a recent operation, he said, meter reader Muhammad Naeem of Sheranwala Sub-Division was dismissed from service after being found guilty of facilitating a consumer in electricity theft by placing a shunt on the power meter.